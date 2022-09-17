Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the Office of the District & Sessions Judge Jorhat.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Assistant, Driver and Office Peon for ePOCSO Court on contractual basis.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 26,000/- per month

Qualification : Candidates must be a graduate holding a BCA degree or any other equivalent degree

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Qualification : Candidates must have passed Class VIII or read up to Class XII. Those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply.

Name of post : Office Peon

No. of posts : 2

Pay : Rs. 12,000/- per month

Qualification : Candidates must have passed Class VIII or read up to Class XII. Those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply.

Age Limit : Category wise age limits for the above mentioned posts, as on last date of receipt of applications, will be as under:-

Unreserved : 40 years

OBC / MOBC : 43 years

SC : 45 years

ST (P) & ST (H) : 45 years

PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) : 50 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications application with self-attested copies of all testimonials regarding Educational Qualification, Age, Caste, Valid Employment Exchange Registration Card, Professional/ Transport Driving License (for the post of Driver), Experience Certificate (if any) along with 3 (three) copies of recent passport size photographs, duly signed by the candidate on the reverse side. The applications must reach the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Jorhat by September 30, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

