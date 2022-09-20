Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF under the adhoc project “Exploiting chemical ecology for IPM: Deciphering the phyto- semiochemicals involved in Insect- Plant interactions of major crop pests of North East Region- India.”

Name of post : JRF

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Exploiting chemical ecology for IPM: Deciphering the phyto- semiochemicals involved in Insect- Plant interactions of

major crop pests of North East Region- India

Qualification : M.Sc. (Agri.) in Entomology with ICAR NET

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000.00 + 8% HRA

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 26th September, 2022 from 11.00 am onwards at the Department of

Entomology, AAU, Jorhat-13. Only shortlisted candidates will be intimated through email for attending the interview.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications via email to badal.bhattacharyya@aau.ac.in before September 26, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

