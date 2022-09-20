Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Directorate of Agriculture Assam.

The Directorate of Agriculture Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Programme Officer, Accounts Officer & Media Expert on contractual basis.

Name of post : Programme Officer

No. of posts : 9

Qualification & Experience : M.Sc (Agriculture) from a recognised institute having minimum 3(three) years of relevant experience.

Salary : Rs. 50000/- per month

Age Limit : Age of the candidates should not be more than 40 years and less than 21 years of age as on 1st January 2021

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th September 2022 from 10:30 AM to 4 PM in Krishi Niwas, Agriculture Campus, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

Name of post : Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : Masters in Commerce from a recognised institute having minimum 3(three) years of relevant experience.

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age Limit : Age of the candidates should not be more than 40 years and less than 21 years of age as on 1st January 2021

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th September 2022 from 10:30 AM to 4 PM in Krishi Niwas, Agriculture Campus, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

Name of post : Media Expert

No. of posts : 7

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate in Mass Communication from a recognised institute having minimum 3(three) years of relevant experience.

Salary : Rs. 24000/- per month

Age Limit : Age of the candidates should not be more than 40 years and less than 21 years of age as on 1st January 2021

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th September 2022 from 10:30 AM to 4 PM in Krishi Niwas, Agriculture Campus, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with an application as per the Standard Form under Assam Gazette (Part-IX) along with original certificates / documents supporting to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two nos. of recent color passport photograph etc. and also a set of self-attested copies of the same

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

