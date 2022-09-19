Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of the District & Sessions Judge Bajali.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge Bajali is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Driver.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 2

Scale of pay : Rs. 14000-60500 + GP Rs. 5200/- (PB-2)

Eligibility Criteria :

i) The candidate must possess the minimum educational qualification of VIII standard

ii) The candidate must possess a valid Driving License issued by the competent authority

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Guwahati

Age Limit : The candidate must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on the date of application. The upper age limit will be relaxed as per Government rules.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form of Application (published in the Gazette Part IX of Govt, of Assam) to “The District & Sessions Judge, Bajali, Pathsala, District Judicial Court Complex, Madan Rauta Nagar, Pathsala – 781 325”. The last date of receipt of application is October 1, 2022 till 5.00 PM.

The application must be accompanied with the following-

(a) Three recent coloured-passport size photograph with name on reverse side,

(b) One Self-addressed Envelope affixing postage stamp of Rs.5 thereon,

(c) Self-attested copies of testimonials in support of his/her AGE, CASTE, EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION, DRIVING LICENSE.

(d) Mobile Nos. must be written on the top of the Standard Form in RED INK.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Clerk, Officer, DEO, Cashier vacancies in AIIMS Guwahati