Applications are invited for various medical positions in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Residents (Non – Academic) under Govt. of India, Residency Scheme, 1992 for a Tenure Period of maximum 03 years.

Name of post : Senior Resident

No. of posts : 40

Department wise vacancies :

Anaesthesia : 3

Anatomy : 2

Biochemistry : 2

Community & Family Medicine : 2

Dentistry : 1

Dermatology : 1

ENT : 1

Forensic Medicine & Toxicology : 2

General Medicine : 2

General Surgery : 2

Microbiology : 2

Obstetrics & Gynaecology : 2

Ophthalmology : 1

Orthopaedics : 2

Paediatrics : 1

Pathology : 2

Pharmacology : 2

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation : 1

Physiology : 2

Psychiatry : 1

Pulmonary Medicine : 1

Radiology : 2

Radiotherapy : 1

Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank : 1

Trauma & Emergency Medicine : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 67,700/- as per 7th CPC, Level –11 of the Pay Matrix + NPA plus other Allowances as admissible under rules

Essential Qualification : MD/MS/DNB or Equivalent in respective discipline from recognized University/Institute as provided under the Residency Scheme.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Teacher vacancy in Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Guwahati

Upper Age Limit : For eligibility to apply for the posts of Senior Resident, upper age limit will be 45 years as on the last date of submission of application. This is relaxable for SC/ST candidates up to a maximum period of 05 years, for OBC candidates up to a maximum period of 03 years. In case of PWBD candidates, age relaxation is up to maximum period of 10 years for General Category, 13 years for OBC category and 15 years for SC/ST category candidates. Those who have completed 3 years Residency Scheme are not eligible to apply

Selection Procedure : Shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interview

How to apply : Candidates can send their filled in application forms along with he scanned copies of the original certificates i.e. MBBS degree certificate, Internship Completion Certificate, qualifying degree (MD / MS / DNB), Medical registration Certificate, Birth Certificate, Caste Certificate (if applicable), payment receipt and other relevant certificates etc. of the candidates to – “The Executive Director, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Guwahati, Changsari, Kamrup, Assam-781101.” Last date for receipt of offline applications is 30 days from the date of publication of the

advertisement in Employment News.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Research Assistant in Gauhati University

Application Fees :

I. General/OBC Category : Rs. 1500/- with transaction Charges as applicable.

II. SC/ST/EWS Category : Rs. 1200/- with transaction Charges as applicable.

III. PWBD Category : No application Fees.

Payment to be made to AIIMS, Guwahati Account- Account Name : AIIMS Guwahati, Acccount No. : 40132694932, IFSC Code : SBIN0007700, Bank name with Branch : SBI, GMC Branch

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Office of the District & Sessions Judge Bajali Recruitment 2022