Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under a NMPB, Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India sponsored project “DNA barcoding of select plants of Assam used in Ayurveda and traditional medicine, along with adulterant detection in marketed Ayurvedic products”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) MSc in Life Sciences / MSc in Botany

b) NET / GATE qualified candidates will get preference

c) Desirable experience : Candidates having knowledge in plant identification and experience in techniques like DNA Extraction, PCR, Sequence Analysis etc. will get preference

Fellowship :

For candidates without NET / GATE : Rs. 31000/- + HRA@8% per month

For candidates without NET : As per the Dibrugarh University guidelines

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th September 2022 at 3:30 PM in the Department of Life Sciences, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with complete Biodata, original and self-attested copies of all testimonials

