Applications are invited for various technical and administrative positions in Office of the District & Sessions Judge Dibrugarh.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Assistant, Office Assistant, Office Peon , Driver and Stenographer for the proposed ePOCSO Court in the district of Dibrugarh purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 26,000/- per month

Qualification : BCA with 60% marks, BSc with one year PG Diploma in Computer Science / Application with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade from a recognized institution with at least one year working experience from a reputed institution / organization.

Diploma Holder in Polytechnic in Computer Science / Engineering or Electronics and Telecommunication with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent from a recognized institution and at least two years working experience from a reputed institution / organization

Name of post : Stenographer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification :

i) Candidate must have passed Higher Secondary examination from any recognized Board / Council / University

ii) Candidate should possess a Diploma / Certificate in Stenography / Shorthand from ITI / Polytechnic / any other institute.

iii) Must have adequate knowledge of the official language of the State of Assam (Assamese).

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with knowledge of Computer. Retired court staff and or new candidates having graduation in any stream shall also be considered

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Qualification :

i) Must be Class VIII pass but below HSLC. A candidate who has passed HSLC shall be ineligible for the post

ii) Must hold valid professional driving license issued by the competent authority to drive LMV / Four wheel vehicle for not less than 5 years

Name of post : Office Peon

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 12,000/- per month

Qualification : Must be Class VIII pass but below HSLC. A candidate who has passed HSLC shall be ineligible for the post

Age Limit : The candidate should be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years of age as on the date of publication of advertisement. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. norms for reserved categories.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all testimonials to the The District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh by October 19, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

