Applications are invited for various paramedical and administrative positions in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Radiological Safety Officer (Medical Physicist), Librarian Grade-III and Staff Nurse.

Name of post : Radiological Safety Officer (Medical Physicist)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 34,612/- per month

Essential Qualification & Experience: M.Sc. in Medical Physics or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institution.

OR

1) M.Sc. in Physics from a recognized University.

2) A Post-Graduated diploma/degree in Radiological Medical physics from a

recognized University/Institute

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

Name of post : Librarian Grade-III

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 33,481/- per month

Essential Qualification & Experience:

1) B.Sc. Degree or equivalent from a recognized University and/or

2) Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Library Science from a recognized University or Institute.

Desirable:

1) 2 years’ experience of acquisition of books, Periodicals and documentation

work in preferably a medical library of standing or reputed.

2) Typing speed of 30 WPM in English or 25 WPM in Hindi.

Age Limit: 18 to 45 years

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 4

Salary : Rs. 19,308/- per month

Essential Qualification & Experience: Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) OR General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM).

Desirable: 1 year experience in recognized institute/hospital.

Age Limit: 18 to 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.becil.com/ up to October 2, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here