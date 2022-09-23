Applications are invited for 151 vacant medical positions in Medical and Health Recruitment Board Assam.

Medical and Health Recruitment Board Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Medical & Health Officer-I (M&HO-I) or its equivalent ranks under Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam.

Name of post : Medical & Health Officer (M&HO-I)

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Gurucharan College Silchar

No. of posts : 151 [ UR : 116, EWS : 12, OBC/MOBC : 5, ST(P) : 18]

Scale of pay : Rs.30,000/- – 1,10,000/-+ Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules

Educational Qualification : The minimum qualification is MBBS degree from any recognized University under MCI (Medical Council of India) and candidate must be registered under Assam Medical Council

Age : A candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2020 as per Govt. notification No. AAP. 115/ 72/ Pt.I/ 194 dated 10/03/2008. The upper age limit is relaxable for the candidates of reserved categories as per existing provision.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in up to October 15, 2022

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Programme Manager and MIS Manager vacancies in Directorate of Fisheries

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here