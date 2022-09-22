Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gurucharan College Silchar.

Gurucharan College Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Programme Manager and MIS Manager vacancies in Directorate of Fisheries

Subject wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Statistics : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification, age and all other eligibility criteria shall be fulfilled as per the existing Govt. norms. The candidate has to acquire all qualifications by the last date of submitting the application

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s prescribed format (available at the college website https://gurucharancollege.ac.in/ ) with Bio-data and copies of testimonials from HSLC onwards along with a Bank Draft of Rs. 1500/- only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Gurucharan College payable at UCO Bank, G.C. College Branch, Silchar. The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, Gurucharan College, Silchar within October 6, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here