Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Directorate of Fisheries Assam.

The Directorate of Fisheries Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of State Programme Manager (SPM), Deputy State Programme Manager (DSPM) and State Data cum MIS Manager purely on temporary basis under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Name of post : State Programme Manager (SPM)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Masters in Fisheries Science/M.Sc. in Zoology/M.Sc. in Marine Sciences/ M.Sc. in Marine Biology/Masters in Fisheries Economics/Industrial Fisheries/Fisheries Business Management.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Multi-Tasking Staff & Front Desk Manager in OKD Institute of Social Change and Development

Desirable:

(i) Doctorate in the above disciplines.

(ii) A degree in Management. Preference will be given for Agri. Business Management

(iii) Knowledge of Information Technology (IT)/Computer Applications

Experience:

a) Minimum 7 year’s domain experience in any area of Fisheries and Aquaculture in respect of State Program Manager.

b) Minimum 5 years domain experience in any area of Fisheries and Aquaculture in respect of Deputy State Program Manager.

Age : Not more than 45 years

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Technical Assistant, Office Assistant, Peon , Driver, Stenographer vacancies in Office of District & Sessions Judge Dibrugarh

Name of post : Deputy State Programme Manager (DSPM)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Masters in Fisheries Science/M.Sc. in Zoology/M.Sc. in Marine Sciences/M.Sc. in Marine Biology/Masters in Fisheries Economics/Industrial Fisheries/Fisheries Business Management.

Desirable:

(i) Doctorate in the above disciplines.

(ii) A degree in Management. Preference will be given for Agri. Business Management

(iii) Knowledge of Information Technology (IT)/Computer Applications

Experience:

a) Minimum 7 year’s domain experience in any area of Fisheries and Aquaculture in respect of State Program Manager.

b) Minimum 5 years domain experience in any area of Fisheries and Aquaculture in respect of Deputy State Program Manager.

Age : Not more than 45 years

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Dibrugarh University

Name of post : State Data cum MIS Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential:

a) M.Sc. / MA in Statistics/Mathematics/Masters in Fisheries Economics

b) Minimum a Diploma in Information Technology (IT) /Computer Applications.

Experience: Minimum 5 years domain experience in the area of large-scale

data processing and management

Age: Not more than 45 years

Also read : Assam Career : Office of the Deputy Commissioner Tezpur Recruitment 2022

How to apply : Candidates having the requisite qualification and experience may apply in English language strictly as per the prescribed application format provided in the website https://fisheriesdirector.assam.gov.in along with a cover letter in a sealed envelope indicating “Application for the position of ……………” so as to reach the Directorate of Fisheries, Assam, Meen Bhawan, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016 within 15th of October, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here