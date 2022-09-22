Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the Office of the Deputy Commissioner Tezpur.

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Lot Mandal (Grade III).

Name of post : Mandal (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 18

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000/- to 60,500/- per month and Grade Pay of Rs. 6200/- per month with other allowances as admissible under rules

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Technical Assistant, Office Assistant, Peon , Driver, Stenographer vacancies in Office of District & Sessions Judge Dibrugarh

Educational Qualification :

i) The candidate must have passed HSLC examination or equivalent examination

ii) The candidate must possess a valid minimum six months RCCC training passed certificate from Assam Surveys & Settlement Training Centre, Dakhingaon, Guwahati

iii) The candidate having a minimum six months diploma / certificate in computer proficiency from a Govt. recognized institute may be given preference

Also read : Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Age : Candidates must not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on 1st January 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years in case of candidates of OBC / MOBC, 5 years in case of candidates of SC & ST and 10 years for PWD candidates

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form along with self-attested copies of all documents to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Sonitpur, Tezpur by October 21, 2022 ( up to 5 PM)

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Dibrugarh University

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here