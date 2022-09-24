Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Researcher under the project entitled “Trial Study for Fermentation of Aquaculture Feed and its Impact on Digestibility, Feed Uptakes and Pond Environment” at Department of Aquatic Environment Management.

Name of post : Researcher

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 4500.00 per day

Educational Qualification : M.F.Sc. in Aquatic Environment Management / Fisheries Resource Management / Aquaculture

Or

MSc in Zoology with specialization in Fisheries or MSc in Life Sciences

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years, Maximum 45 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th October 2022 at 11 AM at College of Fisheries, Raha, Nagaon-782103

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit soft copy of their complete CV in advance to the email id sarada.k.bhagabati@aau.ac.in and bring hard copy of the same along with original documents and one set of self-attested copies of testimonials at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here