Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the Office of the District & Sessions Judge Jorhat.
The Office of the District & Sessions Judge Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Peon and Driver.
Name of post : Peon
No. of posts : 1
Also read : Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022
Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-52000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3900/-
Qualification : Candidates must have passed Class VIII or read up to Class XII. Candidates who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said post
Age Limit : Candidates should not be more than 40 years of age. Upper age relaxation will be as per government rules
Place of Posting : Court of Munsiff cum Judicial Magistrate First Class, Titabor
Name of post : Driver (on contingency basis)
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Flood Shelter Technical Lead vacancy in Assam State Disaster Management Authority
No. of posts : 1
Scale of pay : Rs. 15000/- per month
Qualification : Class VIII pass or read up to Class – XII. Must have valid Professional / Transport Driving License.
Age Limit : Candidates should not be more than 40 years of age. Upper age relaxation will be as per government rules
Place of Posting : Civil Judge cum Assistant Sessions Judge Court, Jorhat.
How to apply :
For the post of Peon, candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all documents to the Office of the District & Sessions Judge Jorhat up to October 12, 2022
Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Graphic Designer vacancy in ASTPPCL
For the post of Driver, candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all documents to the Office of the District & Sessions Judge Jorhat up to October 19, 2022