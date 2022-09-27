Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the Office of the District & Sessions Judge Jorhat.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Peon and Driver.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Also read : Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-52000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3900/-

Qualification : Candidates must have passed Class VIII or read up to Class XII. Candidates who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said post

Age Limit : Candidates should not be more than 40 years of age. Upper age relaxation will be as per government rules

Place of Posting : Court of Munsiff cum Judicial Magistrate First Class, Titabor

Name of post : Driver (on contingency basis)

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Flood Shelter Technical Lead vacancy in Assam State Disaster Management Authority

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 15000/- per month

Qualification : Class VIII pass or read up to Class – XII. Must have valid Professional / Transport Driving License.

Age Limit : Candidates should not be more than 40 years of age. Upper age relaxation will be as per government rules

Place of Posting : Civil Judge cum Assistant Sessions Judge Court, Jorhat.

How to apply :

For the post of Peon, candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all documents to the Office of the District & Sessions Judge Jorhat up to October 12, 2022

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Graphic Designer vacancy in ASTPPCL

For the post of Driver, candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all documents to the Office of the District & Sessions Judge Jorhat up to October 19, 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2