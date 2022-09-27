Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA).

Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Procurement Officer, Environmental Officer, Financial Management Officer, Social Development Officer and Project Assistants.

Name of post : Social Development Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters/Post Graduate degree in Social Sciences relevant discipline e.g. Social work / Sociology/Anthropology

Also Read: Assam Career : Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Recruitment 2022

Experience : Minimum 7-8 years’ experience in the field of social development including SIA, Land Acquisition, Resettlement, undertaking stakeholder consultation, conducting/facilitating socio-economic surveys, undertaking social impact assessments and preparation of Resettlement Action Plans, Indigenous Peoples Development Plans in accordance with World Bank’s requirements.

Salary : Rs 60,000/- to Rs 70,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes) and will be fixed during negotiations. TA/DA admissible as per rules of FREMAA for PIUs.

Name of post : Finance Management Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A qualified Chartered Accountant having at least 3 years of experience OR a candidate with a MBA in Finance OR a Master degree in Commerce from a recognised university with at least 05 years of experience in accounting and financial management. Experience of working in externally aided project would be given preference. Knowledge of TALLY and other computerized accounting packages is required.

Salary : Rs 70,000/- to Rs 80,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes) and will be fixed during negotiations. TA/DA and Allowances admissible as per TA/DA rules of FREMAA for PIUs

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Flood Shelter Technical Lead vacancy in Assam State Disaster Management Authority

Name of post : Procurement Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech in engineering (preferably civil engineering) or Master’s in Procurement/Supply Chain Management/ Law/ Business Administration or other relevant subjects like Economics/Accounting/Finance. Candidates having advanced

academic/professional qualification in procurement will be an added advantage

Experience : A minimum of 05 (five) years of general experience in Public Procurement and/or project management

Salary : Rs 70,000/- to Rs 80,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes) and will be fixed during negotiations. TA/DA admissible as per as per TA/DA rules of FREMAA for PIUs.

Name of post : Environment Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s/Post Graduate Degree in Environmental Planning/ Environmental Engineering/ Environmental Sciences or other technical disciplines like Civil Engineering/ Natural Resources/ Forestry/ Bio Sciences/ Chemical Management

Experience : Minimum five (05) years in the area of conducting ESIA, and preparing Environmental Management plans for infrastructure projects, including at least one flood/erosion management related project.

Salary : Rs 60,000/- to Rs 70,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes) and will be fixed during negotiations. TA/DA admissible as per rules of FREMAA for PIUs.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Degree in any discipline from a recognised University with atleast 55% marks.

Experience : Candidates with a working experience of three (03) years in any Govt./Semi Govt. or organisation of repute would be given

preference.

Salary : Rs 25000 – Rs 30,000/- per month. TA/DA admissible as per TA/DA rules of FREMAA for PIUs

Also read: Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Medical Superintendent & Medical Officer vacancies in BVFCL

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format available at FREMAA’s website along with scanned copies of a signed cover letter and supporting documents verifying age, qualification, marks obtained and experience by email to

ceo-fremaa@assam.gov.in and hrms-fremaa@assam.gov.in and the subject line should be “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ……………………… ”. The last day for submission of applications is 13th October, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here