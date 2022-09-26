Applications are invited for various medical positions in Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL).

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Medical Superintendent and Medical Officer.

Name of post : Assistant Medical Superintendent (Medicine Specialist)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 20600-3%-46500/- , Minimum gross pay Rs. 67500/- approx.

Essential Qualification : MD (Medicine)

Age Limit : 45 years as on 01.09.2022

Also Read: Assam Career : Medical and Health Recruitment Board Assam Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Assistant Medical Superintendent (Obstetrics & Gynaecology)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 20600-3%-46500/- , Minimum gross pay Rs. 67500/- approx.

Essential Qualification : MBBS with DCP or MD (Obstetrics & Gynaecology)

Age Limit : 45 years as on 01.09.2022

Name of post : Assistant Medical Superintendent (Pathologist)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 20600-3%-46500/- , Minimum gross pay Rs. 67500/- approx.

Essential Qualification : MBBS with DCP or MD (Pathology)

Age Limit : 45 years as on 01.09.2022

Name of post : Assistant Medical Superintendent (Paediatrics)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of pay : Rs. 20600-3%-46500/- , Minimum gross pay Rs. 67500/- approx.

Essential Qualification : MBBS with DCP or MD (Paediatrics)

Age Limit : 45 years as on 01.09.2022

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 3

Scale of pay : Rs. 16400-3%-40500/- , Minimum gross pay Rs. 53500/- approx.

Essential Qualification : MBBS degree

Also Read: Assam Career : Office of the District & Sessions Judge Dhubri Recruitment 2022

Age Limit : 40 years as on 01.09.2022

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bvfcl.com/ up to 17:30 hours on October 18, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here