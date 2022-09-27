Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati.

The Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Office Peon.

Name of post : Office Peon

No. of posts : 2

Scale of pay : Rs. 12000-52000/- with GP Rs. 3900/- (P.B.-1)

Qualification : Class VIII passed but should not have passed HSSLC

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years as on 01-01-2022. Upper age limit will be relaxed as per Government rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-signed testimonials to the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati on or before 15th October 2022 by 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here