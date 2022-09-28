Applications are invited for various project based positions in IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation & Development Foundation.

IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation & Development Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Faculty Fellow.

Name of post : Faculty Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD degree in ME (within 3 years) with experience in Structural Analysis / Sensor and Actuator Development / Drone Technology specific to Underwater Exploration. Candidates should have good Academic Background

Qualification : PhD degree in CSE /ECE/EEE/EE with experience in communication, controller design, PCB manufacturing, Sensor and Actuator Development, Computer Vision, GPU System, Artificial Intelligence which can be used for Underwater Exploration. Candidates should have good Academic Background

How to apply : Candidates can submit their CV in the portal link https://forms.gle/9Bt6WnTkAvV6PrmL7 within 5 PM of October 14, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here