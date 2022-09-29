Assam Career Debraj Roy College

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Debraj Roy College Golaghat.

Debraj Roy College Golaghat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Laboratory Bearer and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : Minimum age is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years as on 01.01.2022. Age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Govt. guideline No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 2nd September, 2020

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part – IX ) along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards along with a non-refundable Bank Draft of Rs. 500/- in favour of Principal, DR College, Golaghat drawn on SBI, Golaghat. The applications must reach the Principal, D.R.College, Golaghat within October 14, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

