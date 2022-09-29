Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Debraj Roy College Golaghat.

Debraj Roy College Golaghat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Laboratory Bearer and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : Minimum age is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years as on 01.01.2022. Age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC, 2 years for Ex-servicemen and 10 years for PWD is applicable as per Govt. guideline No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 2nd September, 2020

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part – IX ) along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards along with a non-refundable Bank Draft of Rs. 500/- in favour of Principal, DR College, Golaghat drawn on SBI, Golaghat. The applications must reach the Principal, D.R.College, Golaghat within October 14, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here