Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate on purely temporary basis in the Department of University Law College.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of University Law College

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Non-Law : 1 [ Specialization : Political Science]

Law : 1 [ Specialization : Open]

Law : 1 [ Specialization : Open with having knowledge in Information Technology/ Computer Application]

Essential Qualification :

Non-Law : MA in Political Science (as per UGC norms)

Law : LLM (as per UGC norms)

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on October 13, 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Law, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University

How to apply : The candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) with relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here