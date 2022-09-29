Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in DDR College Chabua.

Dakha Devi Rasiwasia (DDR) College Chabua is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor, Laboratory Assistant, Laboratory Bearer and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Botany)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M No. AHE.239/2021/68

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant (Grade-III)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce from a recognized University with a diploma or certificate course of computer operation of minimum three months duration. The candidate should have working knowledge of Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer (Grade-IV)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age : Upper age limit of 38 years for Assistant Professor and 40 years for Grade III & IV as on 1st January 2022 with relaxation as per existing govt. guidelines

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by DHE, Assam and Assam Gazette (Part-IX) Standard Form of application along with complete bio-data, self-attested copies of all testimonials and application fees to Principal, DDR College, Chabua, P.O- Chabua, Dist.- Dibrugarh, PIN- 786184 within October 13, 2022

Application Fees : Rs. 1500/- for Assistant Professor and Rs. 300/- only for Laboratory Assistant, Laboratory Bearer and Grade-IV. The application fee may be paid through non-refundable Demand Draft drawn in favour of Principal, DDR College, Chabua payable at PNB, Chabua Branch.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here