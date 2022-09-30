Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions for Assam Skill University Project (ASUP).
The Project Management Unit (PMU), ASUP, an Assam Government Project, financed by Asian Development Bank, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Technical Head, Site Engineer and executives/ specialists in HR & Admin, Contract Management, Finance & Accounts, IT & MIS, Junior Assistants and Multi-tasking staff for the project.
Name of post : Senior Procurement and Contract Management Specialist
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate from any recognized University. Minimum 15 (Fifteen) years of professional experience in the field of procurement and contract management and related activities in any State Government /Central Government /Semi Government Bodies /PSUs/ large private organization. The candidate must have working experience as a procurement and contract management official for at least 07 (Seven) years in Externally Aided Project (EAP) (Asian Development Bank/World Bank/ JICA etc.) out of which at least 5 (five) years experience in the rank of expert/specialist
Salary : Rs. 150000-200000
Also read : Assam Career : Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2022
Name of post : Project Technical Head
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Graduate in Civil Engineering preferably Retired Superintendent Engineer or above of Assam PWD Buildings with minimum 20 years of working experience in building construction with at least 03 (Three) years in Externally Aided Project (EAP) (Asian Development Bank/World Bank/ JICA etc in building & civil construction.
Salary : Rs. 150000-200000
Name of post : Site Engineer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Graduate in Civil Engineering/Construction Management/ AMIE in Civil Engineering. Minimum 5 years of working experience as Site Engineer in Civil Engineering projects.
Salary : Rs. 35000-50000
Name of post : Procurement Management Executive
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Graduate. Minimum 5 years of working experience as procurement executive,
out of which minimum 3 years of experience as procurement executive in EAP (World Bank/ Asian Development Bank/ JICA etc.)
Salary : Rs. 35000-50000
Also read : Assam Career : North-Eastern Hill University Recruitment 2022
Name of post : Financial Management Executive renamed as Accounts Executive (as adviced by ADB Mission)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Degree (of minimum three years duration) in Commerce/ Accountancy/ Finance /Accounts from a recognized University/Institute. Minimum 5 years of working experience in the relevant field.
Salary : Rs. 35000-50000
Name of post : IT cum Management Information System (MIS) Executive
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : BCA/B.Sc-IT, Minimum 5 years of relevant working experience.
Salary : Rs. 25000-35000
Name of post : Administrative cum HR Management Executive
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : MBA in HR. Minimum 5 years of working experience in the relevant field
Salary : Rs. 25000-35000
Name of post : Junior Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Qualification & Experience : Graduate . Minimum 5 years of experience in management/ secretarial work
Salary : Rs. 25000-35000
Name of post : Peon
No. of posts : 2
Qualification & Experience : 10th passed
Salary : Rs. 14000-18000
Also read : Assam Career : North-Eastern Hill University Recruitment 2022
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with updated Curriculum Vitae to Deputy Project Director, Assam Skill University Project, 3rd Floor- DECT Building, Employment Exchange Complex, A K Azad Road, Rehabari, Guwahati-8” and / or mail it to asup.recruitment@gmail.com .
Applications will be received from September 30, 2022 to October 16, 2022 up to 5 PM.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here