Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions for Assam Skill University Project (ASUP).

The Project Management Unit (PMU), ASUP, an Assam Government Project, financed by Asian Development Bank, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Technical Head, Site Engineer and executives/ specialists in HR & Admin, Contract Management, Finance & Accounts, IT & MIS, Junior Assistants and Multi-tasking staff for the project.

Name of post : Senior Procurement and Contract Management Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate from any recognized University. Minimum 15 (Fifteen) years of professional experience in the field of procurement and contract management and related activities in any State Government /Central Government /Semi Government Bodies /PSUs/ large private organization. The candidate must have working experience as a procurement and contract management official for at least 07 (Seven) years in Externally Aided Project (EAP) (Asian Development Bank/World Bank/ JICA etc.) out of which at least 5 (five) years experience in the rank of expert/specialist

Salary : Rs. 150000-200000

Name of post : Project Technical Head

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in Civil Engineering preferably Retired Superintendent Engineer or above of Assam PWD Buildings with minimum 20 years of working experience in building construction with at least 03 (Three) years in Externally Aided Project (EAP) (Asian Development Bank/World Bank/ JICA etc in building & civil construction.

Salary : Rs. 150000-200000

Name of post : Site Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in Civil Engineering/Construction Management/ AMIE in Civil Engineering. Minimum 5 years of working experience as Site Engineer in Civil Engineering projects.

Salary : Rs. 35000-50000

Name of post : Procurement Management Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate. Minimum 5 years of working experience as procurement executive,

out of which minimum 3 years of experience as procurement executive in EAP (World Bank/ Asian Development Bank/ JICA etc.)

Salary : Rs. 35000-50000

Name of post : Financial Management Executive renamed as Accounts Executive (as adviced by ADB Mission)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Degree (of minimum three years duration) in Commerce/ Accountancy/ Finance /Accounts from a recognized University/Institute. Minimum 5 years of working experience in the relevant field.

Salary : Rs. 35000-50000

Name of post : IT cum Management Information System (MIS) Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : BCA/B.Sc-IT, Minimum 5 years of relevant working experience.

Salary : Rs. 25000-35000

Name of post : Administrative cum HR Management Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MBA in HR. Minimum 5 years of working experience in the relevant field

Salary : Rs. 25000-35000

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Graduate . Minimum 5 years of experience in management/ secretarial work

Salary : Rs. 25000-35000

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : 10th passed

Salary : Rs. 14000-18000

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with updated Curriculum Vitae to Deputy Project Director, Assam Skill University Project, 3rd Floor- DECT Building, Employment Exchange Complex, A K Azad Road, Rehabari, Guwahati-8” and / or mail it to asup.recruitment@gmail.com .

Applications will be received from September 30, 2022 to October 16, 2022 up to 5 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here