Applications are invited for various medical positions in CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST) Jorhat.

CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST) Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Part Time Doctor on purely contractual basis for deployment at Clinical Centre.

Name of post : Part Time Doctor

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience : MBBS with atleast 2 years experience in a hospital or nursing home or having his / her own independent practice

Desirable Qualification : Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Medicine / Paediatrics / Gynaecology

Honorarium : Rs. 32,670/- per month (Consolidated)

Age Limit : The Upper age limit for part time Doctor is 65 years as on 14.10.2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format duly filled in all respects along with all relevant mark sheets and certificates etc. to CSIR-NEIST e-mail (aorecruit@neist.res.in ) by October 14, 2022 up to 5 PM

Candidates must also send their applications in prescribed format duly filled in all respects along with all relevant mark sheets and certificates etc. by speed post to Administrative Officer, CSIR-NEIST (RRL), P.O – RRL Jorhat, P.S- Pulibor, Dist- Jorhat, Assam-785006 by October 14, 2022 up to 5 PM

All the applicants while sending the hard copy by speed post need to super scribe on the envelope “Application for Engagement as Part time Doctor at NEIST”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here