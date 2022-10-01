Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Mega Mission Society-Chief Minister Gramya Unnayan Yojana (MMS-CMSGUY) Assam.

The Office of Mega Mission Society-Chief Minister Gramya Unnayan Yojana (MMS-CMSGUY) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Executive Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Junior Executive Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduation with at least 55% marks and sufficient knowledge in computer

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 20,000/- to Rs. 30,000/-

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed on website https://mmscmsguy.assam.gov.in/ along with education / experience certificates via email to ceocmsguy@gmail.com .

The candidates should send a hardcopy to the O/o the CEO, MMS-CMSGUY, OTI Building, Veterinary Campus, Near Vivanta by Taj, Khanapara, Guwahati-22 before 5 PM on 22nd October 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here