Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant and Project Associate.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Development of A Cost-Effective EMG Controlled Prosthetic Hand for Multiple Grasp Patterns

Educational Qualification : B.Tech. degree or other equivalent degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks

Also Read: Assam Career : NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Desirable: Master’s degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering with experience in using tools such as MATLab, Python with Good command in the area of biomedical signal processing and robotics. Candidates aspiring for Ph.D. will be of preference.

Fellowship : Rs. 25,000/- only plus HRA as admissible per month

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per the Government of India Rules.

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held for shortlisted candidates , the date of which will be notified in due course of time via email

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Exploiting chemical ecology for IPM: Deciphering the phyto-semiochemicals involved in Insect-Plant interactions of major crop pests of North East Region-India

Educational Qualification : Candidate must have M.Sc. (Degree awarded) in any stream of Life Sciences or Agricultural Sciences with NET/GATE.

Desirable : Candidates with experience in Entomology, Microbiology and Molecular Genetics will be preferred

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- only plus HRA as admissible per month

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 35 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per the Government of India Rules.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on October 10, 2022 at 10 AM in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Tezpur University

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Junior Executive Assistant vacancy in MMS-CMSGUY

How to apply :

For the post of Project Assistant, candidates can send their applications through email in prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), certificate of NET/GATE or equivalent examination, experience certificate (if any) and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) to Prof. Suvendra Kumar Ray (suven@tezu.ernet.in ) and Dr. Santa Kalita (santa@tezu.ernet.in ) within October 14, 2022

For the post of Project Associate, candidates can send an advance copy of their CV to Professor Nayan M. Kakoty, Principal Investigator via email: nkakoty@tezu.ernet.in on or before October 7, 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2