Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Tezpur No. IV, Tezpur.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Tezpur No. IV, Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Balvatika Teachers (I, II & III) purely on part-time contractual basis for the academic session 2022-23.

Name of post : Balvatika Teachers (I, II & III)

Essential Qualification :

i) Senior Secondary class (Class XII or its equivalent) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks. And

ii) Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education/Pre-school Education/Early childhood Education Programme (D.E.C.Ed) of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from NCTE recognised Institution.

Desirable Qualification: Teaching Proficiency in Assamese, Hindi and English.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th October 2022 from 9 AM onwards in Kendriya Vidyalaya Tezpur No. IV, Tezpur University, Sonitpur, Assam, PIN-784028

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring latest passport size photograph and a photocopy of the required certificates along with the original certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here