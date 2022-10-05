Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Lakhipur Municipal Board Goalpara

Lakhipur Municipal Board Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of City Project Manager / MIS Specialist under PMAY-HFA (U) Assam on contractual basis.

Name of post : City Project Manager / MIS Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Post Graduate / Graduate degree in Engineering (Civil) / Post Graduate / Graduate degree in Computer Science, Computer Application, Information Technology / Post Graduate / Graduate degree in Commerce , Finance / BBA / Post Graduate / Graduate degree in Social Sciences or Mass Communication

ii) At least 3 years of experience in Mission mode programme or equivalent

Age Limit : 27-45 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on October 14, 2022 from 11 AM onwards. The candidates are requested to report on the said date at 10 AM in the Conference Hall, D.C. Office, Goalpara

How to apply : Candidates must bring duly filled Standard Form of application along with self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents, photographs, experience certificates etc. ( two sets).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here