Applications are invited for various medical and administrative positions in Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH)
Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant positions under National Tele Mental Health Programme“(Tele-MANAS).”
Name of post : Senior Consultant / Assistant Professor
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 1,50,000 /- per month
Qualification : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g., MD or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in Psychiatry
Experience: Three years’ experience in a recognized institution in the Psychiatry after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D or qualification recognized equivalent thereto
Age (Upper Limit) : 45 years or below
Name of post : Consultant / Senior Resident
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 1,00,000 /- per month
Qualification : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g., MD or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in Psychiatry
Age (Upper Limit) : 40 years or below
Name of post : Clinical Psychologist / Psychiatric Social Work
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 50,000 /- per month
Qualification : First or Second Class M.A./M.Sc. degree in Psychology / First- or Second-class M.A./M.S.W degree in Medical Psychiatric
Social Work from recognized institute.
Age (Upper Limit) : 35 years or below
Name of post : Technical Coordinator / Project Coordinator
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 40,000 /- per month
Qualification :
i) BE in engineering OR
ii) Diploma in Engineering with 2 years’ experience of working in health-related technologies or
iii) MCA
Age (Upper Limit) : 45 years or below
Name of post : Data Entry Operator
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 25,000 /- per month
Qualification : Diploma in Computer Application.
Age (Upper Limit) : 45 years or below
How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the above-mentioned criteria may fill the form and upload the attachments at the given link: https://forms.gle/xyfweAQc4Gk92RqdA
Last date for submission of online applications is October 8, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here