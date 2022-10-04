Applications are invited for various medical and administrative positions in Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH)

Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant positions under National Tele Mental Health Programme“(Tele-MANAS).”

Name of post : Senior Consultant / Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,50,000 /- per month

Qualification : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g., MD or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in Psychiatry

Experience: Three years’ experience in a recognized institution in the Psychiatry after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D or qualification recognized equivalent thereto

Age (Upper Limit) : 45 years or below

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Doctor vacancy in CSIR-NEIST Jorhat

Name of post : Consultant / Senior Resident

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,00,000 /- per month

Qualification : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g., MD or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in Psychiatry

Age (Upper Limit) : 40 years or below

Name of post : Clinical Psychologist / Psychiatric Social Work

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50,000 /- per month

Qualification : First or Second Class M.A./M.Sc. degree in Psychology / First- or Second-class M.A./M.S.W degree in Medical Psychiatric

Social Work from recognized institute.

Age (Upper Limit) : 35 years or below

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Counsellor & Data Manager vacancies in ASACS

Name of post : Technical Coordinator / Project Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40,000 /- per month

Qualification :

i) BE in engineering OR

ii) Diploma in Engineering with 2 years’ experience of working in health-related technologies or

iii) MCA

Age (Upper Limit) : 45 years or below

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000 /- per month

Qualification : Diploma in Computer Application.

Age (Upper Limit) : 45 years or below

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the above-mentioned criteria may fill the form and upload the attachments at the given link: https://forms.gle/xyfweAQc4Gk92RqdA

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV positions in Dhakuakhana College

Last date for submission of online applications is October 8, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here