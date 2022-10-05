Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AEDCL).

Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AEDCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Water Supply Expert Team Leader, Water Supply Consultant, Construction and Procurement Manager, Consultant- Accounts, Consultant-GIS.

Name of post : Water Supply Expert Team Leader

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time BE / BTech in Civil Engineering with Masters in Public Health Engineering / Hydraulics / Structural Engineering from a recognized University / Institution approved by AICTE.

Experience : He/she should have at least 7 years’ experience of working in water supply projects involving planning or design of water supply projects

Salary : Rs. 100,000/- per month

Age Limit : No Bar

Name of post : Water Supply Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time BE / BTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institution approved by AICTE.

Experience : He/she should have at least 5 years’ experience of working in water supply projects involving planning or design of water distribution network

Salary : Rs. 65,000/- per month

Age Limit : No Bar

Name of post : Construction and Procurement Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time BE / BTech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institution approved by AICTE.

Experience : He/she should have at least 5 years of working experience in civil engineering projects

Salary : Rs. 65,000/- per month

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should be minimum 18 years and maximum 45 years as on 1st January 2022

Name of post : Consultant-Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MCom with specialization in Finance & Accounts from a recognized University / Institution approved by AICTE.

Experience : He/she should have at least 3 years of post-qualification experience in Govt. projects/schemes/Missions

Salary : Rs. 55,000/- to 65,000/- per month

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should be minimum 18 years and maximum 45 years as on 1st January 2022

Name of post : Consultant-GIS

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MA / MSc in Geology / Geography / Geo-informatics OR MTech in Geo-informatics from a recognized University / Institution

Experience : He/she should have at least 3 years of post-qualification experience in Govt. projects/schemes/Missions

Salary : Rs. 65,000/- per month

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should be minimum 18 years and maximum 45 years as on 1st January 2022

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://amrutrecruitment.amtron.in/ from 12.10.2022 onwards up to 26.10.2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here