Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.
Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate, Project Scientist and Assistant Project Scientist
Name of post : Project Associate (Fisheries)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 4.80 lakh to 6.18 lakh per year
Qualification : Post Graduate degree (full time, minimum two years duration) in Fisheries Science from any Govt recognized University / Institution
Name of post : Project Scientist (IPM)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 4.80 lakh to 5.83 lakh per year
Qualification : MSc (Agriculture) in Plant Protection/ Plant Pathology / Entomology or a closely related field
Name of post : Project Scientist (PH)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 4.80 lakh to 5.83 lakh per year
Qualification : Master’s degree in post harvest / Agricultural Engineering or related field
Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist (GIS)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 3.6 lakh to 4.37 lakh per year
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in allied subjects with specialization in GIS / Remote Sensing related fields
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with certificates, marksheets and testimonials through email to amiu.apart@gmail.com on or before 10th October 2022Detailed Advertisement : Click Here