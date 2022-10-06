Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate, Project Scientist and Assistant Project Scientist

Name of post : Project Associate (Fisheries)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 4.80 lakh to 6.18 lakh per year

Qualification : Post Graduate degree (full time, minimum two years duration) in Fisheries Science from any Govt recognized University / Institution

Also read : Assam Career : AEDCL Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Project Scientist (IPM)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 4.80 lakh to 5.83 lakh per year

Qualification : MSc (Agriculture) in Plant Protection/ Plant Pathology / Entomology or a closely related field

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV positions in Dhakuakhana College

Name of post : Project Scientist (PH)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 4.80 lakh to 5.83 lakh per year

Qualification : Master’s degree in post harvest / Agricultural Engineering or related field

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist (GIS)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 3.6 lakh to 4.37 lakh per year

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in allied subjects with specialization in GIS / Remote Sensing related fields

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Project Manager vacancy in Lakhipur Municipal Board Goalpara

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with certificates, marksheets and testimonials through email to amiu.apart@gmail.com on or before 10th October 2022Detailed Advertisement : Click Here