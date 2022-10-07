Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangiya.

Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangiya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Balvatika Teachers purely on part-time contractual basis for the academic session 2022-23.

Name of post : Balvatika Teacher

Educational Qualification :

1. Senior Secondary class (Class XII or its equivalent) from a recognized boardwith at least 50% marks. And

2. Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education/Pre-school Education/Early childhood Education Programme (D.E.C.Ed) of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed.(Nursery) from NCTE recognised Institution.

3. Desirable Qualification: Teaching Proficiency in Assamese, Hindi and English.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th October 2022 from 9 AM onwards in Kendriya Vidyalaya NFR Rangiya Station Road, Rangiya, Kamrup , Assam – 781354

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://rangiya.kvs.ac.in/ up to October 9, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here