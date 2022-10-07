Applications are invited for various technical positions in Hindustan Copper Limited.

Hindustan Copper Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 84 vacant positions of Graduate Engineer Trainees (GET).

Name of post : Graduate Engineer Trainee

No. of posts : 84

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mining : 39

Survey : 2

Geology : 6

Concentrator : 6

Electrical : 11

Civil : 5

Mechanical : 12

Instrumentation : 2

System : 1

Qualification :

Mining : Full time Bachelor Degree in Mining Engineering

Survey : Bachelor Degree in Mining / Civil Engineering or M. Tech (Geomatics)

Geology : Post-Graduation (full time) in Geology from a recognized Indian University/Institution

Concentrator : Full time Bachelor Degree in Ore Dressing /Engineering/Technology (Mineral Engineering / Metallurgy / Material Science / Chemical)

Electrical : Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering / Technology (Electrical).

Civil : Full time Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering.

Mechanical : Full time Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering / Mining Machinery.

Instrumentation : Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering / Technology (Instrumentation / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication)

System : Full time Bachelor Degree in Engineering / Technology (Information Technology / Computer Science) or MBA with specialization in Systems / IT or MCA.

Age Limit : Maximum Age required as on 01/09/2022 for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee is 28 years. However, relaxation in age for the candidates belonging to SC / ST / OBC / PWD / Ex-servicemen categories will as per Govt. rules

Selection Procedure : GATE Score / Marks and Personal Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.hindustancopper.com/ from October 10, 2022 ( 10 AM onwards) till October 31, 2022 (till midnight)

Application Fees : The General, OBC & EWS Candidates are required to pay non-refundable application processing fee of Rs.500/- (Five Hundred Only) and all other candidates are exempted from paying fees including PwBDs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here