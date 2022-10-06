Applications are invited for various research based positions in Competition Commission of India.

Competition Commission of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Young Professionals and Experts on contract basis.

Name of post : Expert (Grade-I)- Law

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential :

(i) Degree of LL. B or equivalent from a recognized University and/or Institute in India or abroad, recognized by the Bar Council of India.

(ii) Qualified to be registered as an advocate in any State Bar Council in India in terms of Advocates Act, 1961.

Desirable : Specialization in competition law or regulatory laws or laws relating to Intellectual Property Rights or International Trade Law or corporate Law or Financial Law etc.

Experience : Experience in judicial or legal work, in Supreme Court, High Court or any other Court, Government or a Regulatory Authority or a Tribunal or any similar forum;

Or,

Professor/Reader/Lecturer of Law of any recognized University/Professional Institute of India or abroad with specialization in teaching competition law;

Or,

Legal Manager or above in the Corporate sector having experience or handling acquisitions, mergers and amalgamations etc., under competition law.

Name of post : Expert (Grade-I)- Economics

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

Essential : Post Graduate degree in Economics from either a recognized University in India or abroad.

Desirable :

(i) A doctoral degree, from reputed University/Institution in India or from a University or Institution duly recognized in India, in Economics in the area of competition policy or closely related areas.

(ii) Consistent high academic performance.

(iii) Good Analytical skills.

(iv) Specialization in the area of Micro Economics

Experience : Experience in the field of micro economic problems, including International trade, investment, project evaluation and appraisal, industrial organization, Industrial economics or economic regulation including competition assessment, using quantitative economic techniques in Government, public sector, private sector, Non-Governmental organizations or regulatory authorities or regional/international/multilateral organization(s) Or, In universities/ reputed research institutions, as Professor/Reader/ Lecturer of Microeconomics/ Industrial Economics/ Industrial Organizations/ International trade/ Econometrics/ Mathematical Economics/ Quantitative Economics methods/Quantitative Economic methods or closely related subjects.

Name of post : Expert (Grade-I)- Publication

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential :

1. Graduate in any discipline

2. One-year Diploma/Certificate Course in Desk Top Publishing from a recognized institute.

3. Technical expertise of publication work and skill of DTP software, Adobe Creative Cloud Software for editing and designing contents, pamphlet, pics, diagrams, videos etc.

4. Proficiency in Adobe creative Cloud software, in Design, Photoshop illustrator, Corel Draw, Page maker, Equation Editor, MS-Office (Word, Excel, Power-Point, Publisher) etc.

5. Experience in In-Design, graphic Designing etc. with a publishing house of repute preferably in textbook development.

Name of post : Young Professionals (Grade-I/II)- IT

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Essential : Bachelor of Technology /Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer engineering/ Computer Technology/ Electronics and Communication

Or,

Masters’ degree in Computer Application/ Computer Science/Information Technology from a recognized University

Desirable : Linux Certification/CCNA/CISSP/ CISA/ CISM/CEH Certification.

Experience : Experience in digital investigation/computer forensics/cyber security/Design and development of Web portal and Mobile Application in Open Source technology/experience in NIC deployed projects/Security Audit and bug fixing/ Data Centre Virtualization/Expert in workflow based system, Document Management System, Business Process automation, Database design and development/ Experience in designing, implementation & monitoring of IT network/ Installation, Configuration of AD, windows/ Linux server, VMs, NAS, IP Phones etc./ LAN Infrastructure Management / Configuration and Maintenance of Switches, Routers, Call Manager, IP Cameras, NMS, Video conferencing systems, EndPoint Security & Active Directory Services.

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled application along with supporting documents to the Deputy Director (HR), H.R. Division, Competition Commission of India, 8th Floor, Office Block–1, Kidwai Nagar (East), New Delhi – 110023. – The last date for receipt of application in CCI is 25.10.2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here