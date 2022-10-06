Applications are invited for various technical positions in Institute of Bioresources & Sustainable Development (IBSD) Imphal.

Institute of Bioresources & Sustainable Development (IBSD) Imphal is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Program Officer and Technical Assistant under the project entitled “Setting up of BioNEST Incubator to develop women bio entrepreneurship through orchid floriculture in Meghalaya” funded by BIRAC, Department of Biotechnology, Govt. of India, under BIRAC’s BioNEST program at IBSD Shillong Node.

Name of post : Program Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D. Engineering/ Sciences/ Medicine/ Pharma OR PG in Engineering/ Sciences/ Medicine/ Pharma OR Graduate in Engineering/ Sciences/ Medicine/ Pharma, and Post graduates in Science with minimum 3 years of experience in handling S&T based societal projects.

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation in Science with minimum one year of experience

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 28 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with all documents to Senior Administrative Officer, IBSD Shillong Node, 6th Mile, Upper Shillong-793009, East Khasi Hills District, Meghalaya

Application may also submit through the email address shuklajk2000@yahoo.co.in

The last date for submission of application forms (both hard copy & soft copy) is October 15, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here