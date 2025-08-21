Applications are invited for recruitment of 35 vacant posts or career in NTPC Assam in 2025.

NTPC Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Physician and Executive Trainee (Human Resources) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Physician

No. of posts : 20

Qualification : MD / DNB in General Medicine

Name of post : Executive Trainee (Human Resources)

No. of posts : 15

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : Graduates with at least two years full time Post Graduate Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma / Post Graduate Program in Management with specialization in Human Resource / Industrial Relations / Personnel Management or Masters in Social Work or MHROD or also MBA with specialization in HA from recognized Indian University/ institutes (recognized by appropriate statutory authority) with not less than 65% marks, as per respective university/institute norms.

Also Read : Umden : Meghalaya’s village where you can discover fine fashion and pristine beauty

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/recruitment/

Commencement for submission of online application : 26th August 2025

Last date for submission of online application : 9th September 2025

Application Fees :

General / EWS / OBC : Rs. 500/-

SC / ST / PwBD / XSM / Female : NIL

Application fees is non-refundable under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2