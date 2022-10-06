Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur.

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in various departments.

Name of post : Guest Faculty- Humanities and Basic Sciences (Economics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D. and M.A in Economics: Both B.A. & M.A should be with First Class or Equivalent CGPA in Economics.

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Name of post : Guest Faculty- Humanities and Basic Sciences (Physics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D. and MSc in Physics : Both BSc & MSc should be with First Class or Equivalent CGPA in Physics.

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Name of post : Guest Faculty- Humanities and Basic Sciences (Mathematics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D. and MSc in Mathematics : Both BSc & MSc should be with First Class or Equivalent CGPA in Mathematics.

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Name of post : Guest Faculty- Electronics & Communication Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Ph.D. in appropriate discipline. First Class in both UG and PG degree or with CGPA of 6.5 in 10 point scale in both UG and PG degrees.

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Name of post : Guest Faculty- Computer Science & Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Ph.D. in appropriate discipline. First Class in both UG and PG degree or with CGPA of 6.5 in 10 point scale in both UG and PG degrees.

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates must submit a scanned copy of duly filled in application form along with supporting documents through E-mail to recruitment@iiitmanipur.ac.in . The last date for submission of applications through email is 17:00 hrs by 15th October 2022

Application Fees : Rs. 1000 shall be deposited in ICICI Bank Account No. 264301000132, IFSC Code: ICIC0002643, Porompat Branch, Imphal, Manipur.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here