Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Bank.

Indian Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor / Master Engineering Degree or its equivalent in following discipline recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies-

a. Computer Science / Computer

b. Information Technology

c. Electronics & Communication

d. Equivalent Courses related to Cyber Security Field.

The candidate should have one of the following certificates for being eligible for the post:

a. Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

b. Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

c. Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO)

d. Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA)

Experience : IT related work experience of minimum 15 years of which at least 10 years should be in the core domain area of Information Security in Financial organizations.

OR

The minimum 12 year work experience in handling IT related functions in Scheduled Commercial Banks of which minimum 4 year experience in the core domain area of Information Security at Senior Management Level (Scale V & above).

Salary : Negotiable and not a limiting factor for deserving candidate

Age : Minimum Age – 40 years and Maximum Age 55 years as on 01.07.2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications as per the prescribed format (Annexure A) along with copies of all the credentials in a closed envelope super scribed “Application for the post of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) on Contract Basis -2022” to the following address : General Manager (CDO), Indian Bank Corporate Office, HRM Department, Recruitment Section 254-260, Avvai Shanmugham Salai, Royapettah, Chennai, Pin – 600014, Tamil Nadu on or before October 14, 2022.

Application Fees : Rs. 1000/- (inclusive of taxes) . Candidates shall pay the fees/charges in the below mentioned account through Internet Banking / NEFT/RTGS. The Reference number/UTR Number shall be specified in the Application form-

Account Name : Engagement of Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Account Number : 7304932790, Bank & Branch : Indian Bank, Royapettah, Account Type : Current Account, IFSC Code : IDIB000R021

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here