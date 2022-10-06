GUWAHATI: Results for the Grade III and IV posts, exams for which were held under the Assam direct recruitment process recently, are likely to be declared on October 9.

The results for Assam direct recruitment exams for Grade III and IV posts will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

Earlier, the results were expected to be declared on September 18.

However, the SEBA has not announced any date or notification in regards to declaration of the results.

Assam direct recruitment 2022: How to check results?

Visit the official website of SEBA – sebaonline.org

On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 and Grade 4 results 2022

Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in

Download your Assam Grade 3 and 4 result and take a printout for future reference

Exams for filling up 26,442 vacancies Grade III and IV posts under Assam direct recruitment were held in the month of August.

Out of the total 26,442 vacancies, 13,300 are Grade III posts and 13,341 are Grade IV posts.

Over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.