Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Vice-Chancellor

Name of post : Vice-Chancellor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) A person possessing the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment is to be appointed as Vice-Chancellor. The person to be appointed as a Vice-Chancellor should be a distinguished academician, with a minimum of ten years’ of experience as Professor in a University or ten years’ of experience in a reputed research and / or academic administrative organization with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership.

ii) Preferably not more than 65 years of age as on the closing date of receipt of applications of this advertisement.

Salary : The post carries a pay of Rs. 2,10,000/- (Fixed) per month with Special Allowance of Rs. 11,250/- and other usual allowances.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed proforma to Under Secretary (CU-IV Desk), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Room No. 216-D, ‘D’ Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi-110115.

“Application for the post of Vice Chancellor, Mizoram University”, should be super-scribed on the envelope.

The last date for submission of applications is October 26, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here