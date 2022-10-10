Applications are invited for various technical positions in West Assam Milk Producers Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL).

West Assam Milk Producers Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistants in the field of Information & Communication Technology (ICT) purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Assistant-II (Information & Communication Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BSc in IT / Computer Science / Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) / 3 years Diploma Engineering in Computer Application (CA)/ Information Technology (IT) / Computer Science from a recognized Institute / University

Experience : Minimum two years post qualification relevant experience in the field of Information Technology. Working experience in 24×7 support Industry based organization for Information Technology / ICT / IT enabled services will be preferable

Name of post : Assistant-I (Information & Communication Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : ITI in Computer Operating & Programming Assistant (COPA) / Information Technology & Electronic System Maintenance (IT & ESM) / Electronics after 10th standard from a recognized institute OR 10+2 with DOEACC ‘O’ Level / Hardware & Networking certification from reputed training development institute

Experience : Minimum one year post qualification relevant experience in the field of Information Technology. Working experience in 24×7 support Industry based organization for Information Technology / ICT / IT enabled services will be preferable. Freshers with sound technical knowledge may also be considered

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held for the above posts as per the following schedule-

a) Assistant-II (Information & Communication Technology) : Date- 20th October 2022, Time for Registration – 9 AM to 10:30 AM, Venue – WAMUL Head Office, RK Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Near Sikkim House, Guwahati-781037

b) Assistant-I (Information & Communication Technology) : Date- 21st October 2022, Time for Registration – 9 AM to 10:30 AM, Venue – WAMUL Head Office, RK Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Near Sikkim House, Guwahati-781037

How to apply : Candidates are required to bring an application form as per the prescribed format ( available in the website of WAMUL https://purabi.org/hiring-page.php ) along with all original testimonials relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary details etc. along with a set of self-attested copies of the same and a passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here