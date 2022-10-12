Applications are invited for various scientific positions in Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC).
Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Scientist in its Climate Cell Project on temporary basis.
Name of post : Project Scientist
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification :
i) First class MSc in Environmental Science or Ecology & Environmental Science or MSc in Physics with specialization in Atmospheric Physics from a recognized University
ii) Additional weightage will be given to the candidates having adequate field and / or research experience in the field of climate change adaptation, mitigation, natural disaster mitigation, application of GIS-Remote Sensing Technology
Salary : Rs. 36,000/- + CPF per month
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 26th October 2022 at 10 AM in Assam Science Technology and Environment Council, Bigyan Bhawan, GS Road, Guwahati-5
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with duly filled up standard form of application, one passport size photograph, original and photocopies of all supporting documents
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here