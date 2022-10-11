Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the DST-SERB funded sponsored research project “Coating of Hafnium on Copper to Use as Nuclear Reactor Control Rod.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Tech./M.E in Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Manufacturing/ Production/Material Science Engineering along with valid GATE score.

Desirable Qualification : Candidates must have worked in surface modification using advanced machining processes for material deposition purpose and should have good knowledge of simulating software and soft computing techniques like ANN, Fuzzy and GA etc. using Matlab Software.

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age limit: Must not be over 28 years as on October 31st, 2022 (relaxation as per the norms/ orders of Government of India).

How to apply : Candidates can send soft PDF copy of the duly filled up application form to maneswar_rahang@nitm.ac.in by October 31, 2022

The subject of the email should be “Application for JRF in the Department of ME”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here