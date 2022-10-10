Applications are invited for various project based positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Tura Campus.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Tura Campus is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in an ongoing research project funded by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Govt. of India entitled “Development of vegetative propagation protocol and vacuum freeze dehydrated probiotic powder from Sohiong (Prunus nepalensis) fruit” under the Principal Investigator Dr. R. Sasikumar, Department of Agribusiness Management and Food Technology

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Assistant vacancies in WAMUL

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MSc / MTech / PhD with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent CGPA in Food Engineering and Technology/Food Technology/Chemical Engineering/ Agriculture Process Engineering/Bioprocess Engineering and its allied subjects with valid NET/GATE.

Desirable Qualification : Experiences in Food Testing Laboratory/National Level Laboratory, experience on HPLC, DSC, Particle size analyser, Spectrophotometric, FT-IR, and knowledge in FSSAI, BIS, ISO, etc., as well as statistical tools for science and technology will be preferred.

Emoluments: As per the DBT rules Rs. 31,000 (Rupees thirty-one thousand) only per month plus 9% HRA as admissible if no accommodation is provided by the Institute.

Age : Candidate shall not be more than 28 years on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on October 17, 2022 at 11:30 AM in Dept. of Agribusiness Management & Food Technology, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Tura Campus, Tura-794002

How to apply : Candidates may send their application (Annexure-I) along with Curriculum Vitae (PDF file) and photocopies of all academic testimonials having proof of age, qualification, experience (if any), copies of publication (if any) etc. (PDF file) through email to sashibiofood@yahoo.co.in by October 15, 2022.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Librarian & Assistant Librarian vacancy in Dibrugarh University

The candidates may also appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, Annexure-I, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificate of NET/GATE, copy of publication (if any), one passport size photograph and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here