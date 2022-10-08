Applications are invited for various accounting positions in District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) North Garo Hills District.

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) North Garo Hills District is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accounts Assistant on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 17,000/- per month

Qualification : M.Com. from any recognized University / Institution along with one year Diploma in Computer

Age Limit : 18 to 32 years (Relaxation for SC / ST as per Govt. rules)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested Xerox copies of particulars in DRDA Office, Resubelpara on or before October 21, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here