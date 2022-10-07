Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Laitkor Peak Shillong.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Laitkor Peak Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Balvatika Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Balvatika Teacher

Qualification : Senior Secondary Class (Class XII or its equivalent) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks

Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education / Pre-school Education / early childhood education programme (D.E.C. Ed) of duration not less than two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from NCTE recognized institution

Name of post : PGT (Geography)

Qualification :Post Graduate (Geography / Geology) with 50% marks and B.Ed. from a recognized University

Remuneration : As per KVS norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th October 2022 at Kendriya Vidyalaya , Air Force Station, Laitkor Peak, Shillong – 793010 , Dist : East Khasi Hills , State-Meghalaya. The reporting time for the interview is 8 AM

How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms (download from Vidyalaya website https://afsshillong.kvs.ac.in/ ) to email id kvlpeakinterview@gmail.com before October 15, 2022

Candidates can also submit a copy of application form along with one set of self attested photocopies of all documents at the time of Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here