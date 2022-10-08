Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Aizawl.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Aizawl is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Academic-cum-Teaching Associate on contract basis.

Name of post : Academic-cum-Teaching Associate (Digital Media)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Master’s Degree in Journalism & Mass Communication or any discipline of Social Science with good command over English and Hindi languages with 55% marks in aggregate.

OR

Graduate in any subject with 55% marks along with Post Graduate Diploma in Digital Media Journalism with good command over English & Hindi.

AND

ii) Candidates should have broad specialization in the field of Digital Media/ New Media/ Convergence Journalism/Social Media.

Desirable Experience :

i) Minimum 3 years’ experience in teaching Social Media/ Digital Marketing/ Data Journalism.

ii) Knowledge of Web Designing and Graphic Designing.

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age : Not more than 40 years (as on last date of advertisement)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 21st October, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here