Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Office Assistant and Project Fellow.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design of an Automatic Communication System Through Cloud Computing using Sensor Based Automatic Input for efficient operation of Ranganadi HEP with due Emphasis on Downstream Concerns upto confluence with Subansiri river

Qualification : Master Degree in environment / HR

Or

Bachelor degree in technical (4 years) degree course

Desired : Computer Knowledge and Office Management. Candidate having Masters Degree in relevant field can also apply.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th October 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, CE Dept., IIT Guwahati

Name of post : Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Mathematical Model Study of River Brahmaputra with Emphasis on Climate Change ( Extension with additional field study)

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech in Civil Engineering with knowledge of Numerical modelling and Experience of organizing international conference. Students having Master degree in the field of Water Resources Engineering or equivalent can also apply.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th October 2022 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, CE Dept., IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents and 2 copies of passport size photos at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2