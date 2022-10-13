Applications are invited for various teaching and administrative positions in Lumding College Assam.

Lumding College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Librarian.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Subject wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 2

Political Science : 1

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022 and DHE Letter No. DHE / CE/MISC. 49/ 2021 / Pt / 5 dated 09-02-2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s prescribed format (available in DHE website) along with complete Bio-data and testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Lumding College, Lumding, Hojai, Assam payable at PNB, Lumding Branch (IFSC – PUNB032100). The applications must reach the Principal, Lumding College, Lumding, Hojai, Assam within October 27, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here