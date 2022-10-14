Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in National Institute of Design Assam.

National Institute of Design Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Administrative Officer, Senior Library Assistant, Assistant, Assistant Engineer and Technical Instructor.

Name of post : Assistant Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Level 7: Rs. 44,900 -1,42,400/-

Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute with good academic record.

Desirable:

a. Experience in a Govt / Educational / Research Institution of national standing in GeM procurement, stores, vendor management Of 5 years in Pay Level 5: Rs. 29,200- 92300/-

OR

3 years experience in Pay Level 6: Rs. 35,400 – 112400/-

OR

Equivalent experience in private sectors [Corresponding Private Sector Last Gross monthly Salary should not be less than Rs. 45,000/-]

b. Experience in handling Administrative /Stores & Purchase especially in GeM procurement / Establishment matters / Communication & Public Relations / Students welfare

Age: Not exceeding 35 years, as on the last date of application.

Name of post : Senior Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Level 5: Rs. 29,200 -92,300/-

Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Library Science from a recognized University

Desirable: Experience in library administration

Age: Not exceeding 30 years, as on the last date of application.

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 5

Pay : Pay Level 4: Rs. 25,500 – 81,100/-

Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University / Institution

Desirable: Efficiency in using computers and other basic applications

Age: Not exceeding 25 years, as on the last date of application.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Level 7: Rs. 44,900 – 1,42,400/-

Essential Qualifications: A degree in Civil Engineering from an AICTE recognized University / Institute with good academic record with three years of post-qualification experience as Assistant Engineer (Civil) in CPWD / PWD or Gov. Organization / Autonomous Bodies / PSU / reputed private industries

OR

Diploma in Civil Engineering from an AICTE recognized Institute with good academic record with five years of post-qualification experience in civil construction and maintenance work of major project in CPWD / PWD or Gov. Organization / Autonomous Bodies / PSU / reputed private industries.

Desirable: : Experience of campus / estate management in large residential educational Institute.

Age: Not exceeding 35 years, as on the last date of application.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Level 6: Rs. 35,400 -1,12,400/-

Essential Qualifications: Degree in Computer Engineering or equivalent.

Experience: Two years post qualification experience in the industry/academic institution in the relevant field.

Age: Not exceeding 35 years, as on the last date of application.

Name of post : Technical Instructor

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Pay Level 6: Rs. 35,400 -1,12,400/-

Essential Qualifications: A Degree in relevant discipline / area / subject from a recognized Institution with two years of post-qualification experience in the relevant Industry / Educational Institution,

OR

3 years Diploma in relevant discipline / area / subject from a recognized Institution with four years of post-qualification experience in the relevant Industry / Educational Institution

Should be able to converse in English. Knowledge of relevant software.

Relevant experience means hands on experience in industrial design in reputed educational Institute’s workshop OR at the shop floor level in the relevant industry as an Instructor / Supervisor / Demonstrator etc

Desirable: Expertise in Industrial design and CAD Software.

Age: Not exceeding 35 years, as on the last date of application.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nidj.ac.in/ up to 5 PM of 4th November 2022

Application Fees :

General / OBC : Rs. 500/-

SC / ST / EWS : Rs. 250/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here