Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Army Institute of Nursing Guwahati.

Army Institute of Nursing Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Tutor.

Name of post : Professor in Obstetrics & Gynecological Nursing

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidates should have passed MSc Nursing in Obstetrics & Gynecological Nursing specialty with total twelve years experience out of which ten years teaching experience after MSc. Nursing, PhD Nursing is desirable.

Name of post : Associate Professor in Mental Health Nursing

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidates should have passed MSc Nursing in Mental Health Nursing specialty with total eight years experience including five years teaching experience after MSc. Nursing, PhD Nursing is desirable

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Obstetrics & Gynecological Nursing

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidates should have passed MSc Nursing in Obstetrics & Gynecological Nursing specialty and three years teaching experience after MSc. Nursing, PhD Nursing is desirable.

Name of post : Tutor

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : MSc Nursing is preferable. Candidates with BSc Nursing / PB.BSc Nursing should have minimum one year experience

How to apply : Candidates can send the duly filled application form (available in the website https://ainguwahati.org/ ) along with photocopies of certificates in sealed envelope through registered / speed post / by hand to Army Institute of Nursing, C/o 151 Base Hospital, Basistha Temple Road, Basistha, Guwahati-781029, Assam by 31st October 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here